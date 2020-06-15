$10,000 Bonus Jackpot win for A.M

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Instant Scratch Tickets (ISTs) are his favourite games of chance and A.M is thrilled with his recent $10,000 Bonus Jackpot win. A.M is an avid Caribbean Lottery player and is no stranger to winning, as he has won $10,000 from Mega Cash in the past, but with his consistent wins of $1,000 and more on the Bonus Jackpot game, there is no doubt that this is his favourite game.

Known to the Caribbean Lottery cashiers as a regular player who loves a joke or two, A.M shared that he loves Bonus Jackpot because of the jackpot amount. He also finds it easy to understand and when he cannot get Bonus Jackpot, he plays the $10 9 Times Lucky.