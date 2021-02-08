144 cases of cancer reported in two years

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis February 5 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The toll of cancer in the Federation is causing a heavy burden on the public health facilities and Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration, Hazel Brandy-Williams underscored the need for people to become serious with their health.

The Minister was at the time delivering her address in recognition of World Cancer Day yesterday (Feb. 4), in which it was noted that over the last years the have been 144 new cases of the Non_Communicable Disease in St. Kitts and Nevis.Brandy-Williams reminded that the growing number of cancer patients “is a major cause for concern, as we must bear in mind that besides human suffering and death, the financial cost incurred for the treatment of cancer can be astronomical for families”.

Outlining the cost for care for people with the disease, Brandy-Williams explained that the direct costs include expenditures for treatment as well as the cost of care and rehabilitation, adding that indirect costs include the loss of economic output due to absenteeism from work due to illness and premature death.

