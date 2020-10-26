$14,887.52ec CAGE St. Kitts & Nevis Mega Cash Jackpot hits in Tabernacle St. Kitts!

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On Saturday October 17th, 2020 CAGE “Caribbean Cash” Progressives recorded a Mega Cash Jackpot hit on St. Kitts. A total of $14,887.52ec was won by a Lucky player at one of the agent locations, L’s Corner Bar in St. Kitts.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner. This is the 13th MEGA CASH Jackpot won since the start of the year. CAGE St. Kitts & Nevis has paid out a total of $ 421,859.32ec in Progressive Jackpot prizes so far this year. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressives games.

