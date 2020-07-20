154 Nevis farmers receive free animal feed in $33,000 NIA, ECGC partnership

Basseterre St.Kitts July 16 2020 (tkittsnevisobserver)

One hundred and fifty-four farmers on Nevis benefited from a donation of animal feed in a Nevis Island Administration (NIA)/Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) partnership, a gesture described as a show of support for the farmers.The $33,000-valued gift of feed was distributed on July 15 at Prospect by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture. It was the result of a collaborative effort between the ministries of Agriculture; Finance and Trade, and ECGC.

In his remarks at the presentation ceremony, Hon. Jeffers expressed satisfaction with the cross-section of livestock farmers we have on the island.“We have businessmen, we have taxi operators, we have the average guy who works in construction, and we also have persons who are in executive offices.

“It therefore means that you sought to add to your regular income something else that can be to the good of Nevis, and I want to thank you for your effort,” said Hon. Jeffers.The agriculture minister spoke of the long-standing relationship Nevis has established with the ECGC, which is based in St. Vincent. The minister thanked the ECGC for over-the-years assisting Nevis farmers.

