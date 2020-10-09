18 of 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Kitts & Nevis recovered

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (SKNIS)

Of the 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis, 18 have recovered, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, while speaking at the October 07 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Briefing.

This means at present there is only one active case, said Dr. Laws. She added that the patient is stable and recovering nicely.St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing its nationals who would have returned from hot spots and any suspected cases. To date 2,586 persons have been tested with 2452 being negative. One hundred and fifteen results are pending.

Between April 24 and October 07, 2020, the total number of national returning to the Federation was 435, said Dr. Laws.

Within the CARICOM Member States there have been 42, 217 confirmed cases with 28,855 recoveries and 831 deaths, according to the Chief Medical Officer.