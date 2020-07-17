19 Nationals Head To Canada Today For Canada/Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

19 nationals, 17 males from St. Kitts and two males from Nevis, left the Federation today (July 16, 2020) bound for Canada via the Regional Security System (RSS) aircrafts for Saint Lucia, where they will connect with a chartered flight organized by the Canadian Government.

The 19-member group is headed for Ontario Plants Propagation Ltd in London, Ontario, Canada, where they will be employed as nursery and greenhouse workers in the Caribbean/Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (CCSAWP). The assignment is for three months in the first instance with a possible extension up to one year.

On July 13, the group participated in a briefing session at the NEMA Conference Room with officials from the Department of Labour where several areas including travel arrangements to and from Canada; COVID-19 related protocols; housing arrangements while in Canada, and support systems while there.

Minister of Labour, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, welcomed the decision of the persons who willingly registered to participate in this year’s programme. She said that “the Cabinet looks at this as an opportunity to guarantee employment to some of our citizens.”