2020 Hero CPL – Match Report 12: This time Tallawahs finish the job

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Lightning did not strike twice in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, as the Jamaica Tallawahs got over the line with time to spare having again restricted the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a paltry total. Fidel Edwards was superb at the top and the death, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane combined beautifully for 4/23, and while the chase was not straightforward a series of cameos was enough.

Having elected to bowl first, Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell could not have hoped for better than the Edwards yorker which bowled Brandon King first ball of the match. Anthony Bramble, playing his first Hero CPL game since 2016, survived LBW shouts from both Edwards and Mujeeb, but Shimron Hetmyer was not so lucky off the Afghan spinner.

