2020 Hero CPL – Match Report 14: Mayers rises above as Tridents win spin-dominated contest

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The spinners ran riot on both sides, but Kyle Mayers was brutal off the seamers to give the Barbados Tridents a total that proved well out of reach of a misfiring Jamaica Tallawahs batting lineup that badly missed the injured Andre Russell. All had looked lost after Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane had worked their magic, but Mayers smashed 29 off a Carlos Brathwaite over that proved absolutely pivotal.

Mujeeb did for both Tridents openers – an off-break turned big to trap Shai Hope LBW and a carrom ball to Johnson Charles took the edge for Tallawahs skipper Rovman Powell to take a good catch at slip. Veerasammy Permaul played his first game of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season replacing Russell, and he started well until Kyle Mayers lofted him for six over extra cover. Mayers repeated the trick off Edwards and the Tridents reached the Powerplay at 37/2.

