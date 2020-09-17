2020 National Honours Awards: Fifteen nationals awarded for meritorious work

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 16, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Fifteen nationals were recognised and awarded for their meritorious work in nation building at the observance of National Heroes’ Day 2020 ceremony which was held at the National Heroes’ Park in Basseterre on Wednesday September 16.“I want you to acknowledge each and all of them whose meritorious work has led them being recognised for the following awards in accordance with the National Honours Act,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who delivered the commemorative address.

The awards were in two categories, the Companion of the Star of Merit which had seven awardees, and the Medal of Honour which had eight awardees. “I want us to recognise Dr Burnell Nisbett, who all of us growing up called the ‘Animal Doctor’,” said Prime Minister Harris when he called out the name of the first awardee for the Companion of the Star of Merit.

