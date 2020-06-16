2020 Nevis Marathon and Running Festival cancelled

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Nevis Multisport, organizers of the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival, have decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the sporting event.Mr. Greg Phillip, Race Director, noted that a decision was taken to cancel the St. Kitts and Nevis running festival, which attracts international and regional competitors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We took this decision as late as we could, and with as much deliberation as possible and reasonable. The precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic has caused us to decide as we have,” he said.Mr. Phillip used the opportunity to thank those who have contributed to the event which is now in its eighth year.