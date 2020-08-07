2020 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship Recipients Awarded

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Further happiness and gratitude beamed from the faces of Ajounique Griffin and Naheel Delpleshe during their graduation ceremony from the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle, on Thursday July 23, 2020, when it was announced that they were the successful recipients of the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship.

Scholarship Founder and Director, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, while delivering brief remarks at the ceremony expressed, “I remain firmly committed to annually offering this scholarship, because it is my way of giving back to the school that gave me my foundation and the community which played a great role in raising me into a positive young woman. I am also a very grateful beneficiary of several scholarships having come from humble beginnings and I can testify to the transformational impact a scholarship can have on a child, who just needs that extra assistance to set them on the right path, as they advance to secondary school, filled with dreams and aspirations.”

READ MORE>>