Basseterre,St.Kitts June 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

Please see the links below Re: 2021 Business Plan and Marketing Competitions & Taiwan International Graphic Design Award from Ministry of Foreign Affair and Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/30728ef0-889d-85bb-6d29-a6cd2d947be4/notice_English.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/24a69ed5-f6b5-e137-4904-14474a8d5856/Legal_Representative_s_Letter_of_Consent_English.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/1a2309e8-5509-0928-d155-476e96e447d0/Legal_Representative_s_Letter_of_Consent_English.01.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/286a1c64-4e44-9929-961d-74d3434e8f4e/brief_version.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/ef5b4955-2d78-22f4-f8d0-cfd97d1e9e91/2021_Taiwan_International_Graphic_Design_Award_Competition_Guide_1_2_.pdf

READ MORE>>