kn_flag

inSKN

2022-2023 Cruise Booklets Are Available!

Source: SKNVibes
SKTA30
Booklet, Cruise, Tourism Authority

We are pleased to announce that 2022-2023 cruise booklets are available for purchase at the Front Desk of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

The cost for the books is $10.00 per booklet.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

UPDATE CRUISE - Copy2

Cruise Schedule | January 2023

Dear Stakeholders, Please find above January 2023 Cruise Schedule as at January 03, 2023. Schedule is subject to change. 2022-2023 cruise booklets are available for

January 6, 2023