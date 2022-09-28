2022 HERO CPL – MATCH REPORT 31: Barbados Royals seal spot in final

The Barbados Royals sealed a place in Friday’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final with a comprehensive 87 run win over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to field, but Barbados Royals would go on to score the joint-highest total of this season by reaching an imposing 195/5. Opener Rahkeem Cornwall starred in the innings, launching 11 sixes in his innings of 91, while Azam Khan supported with his own half-century.

The Warriors’ hopes of a successful chase were derailed in the powerplay, as they lost four wickets, with Kyle Mayers and Ramon Simmonds proving effective with the ball. Despite the attempts of Shimron Hetmyer, it was not to be enough as the Warriors fell to 108 all out.