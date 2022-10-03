2022 Hero CPL Team of the Tournament

The Team of the Tournament for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been announced. The team has been picked by the Hero CPL commentary team – Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga, Simon Doull and Danny Morrison.

The team they have selected is as follows:

Johnson Charles (Saint Lucia Kings)

Kyle Mayers (Barbados Royals)

Faf Du Plessis (Saint Lucia Kings)

Rovman Powell (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Raymon Reifer (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Imad Wasim (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Jason Holder (Barbados Royals)

David Wiese (Saint Lucia Kings)

Alzarri Joseph (Saint Lucia Kings)

Mohammad Amir (Jamaica Tallawahs)

Sunil Narine (Trinbago Knight Riders)

12th man – Ramon Simmonds (Barbados Royals)

The selection panel have picked Ramon Simmonds as 12th man as a result of his impressive performances throughout the tournament. Simmonds is one the 12 emerging players in the Hero CPL squads and has been an important part of the Barbados Royals team in 2022.