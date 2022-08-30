2022 National Honours Award nominations now open; deadline is Friday, September 2

The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to inform the general public that the National Honours Award Nomination forms for 2022 are now available at the Security Desk at Government Headquarters, Church Street, Basseterre.

The forms are to be completed and accompanied by a detailed profile of the nominee and submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat, Office of the Prime Minister, Government Headquarters, Church Street, no later than Friday, 2nd September, 2022. Forms can also be completed online and submitted via: https://forms.gle/JkBSBQp5tkXN2cCS6