2023 OAS Scholarships

The Organization of American States (OAS) is pleased to issue a call for applications for the 2023 Academic Scholarship Programme.

Applicants must be a citizen of an OAS member state and enrolled as full-time students undertaking undergraduate or graduate studies or graduate research during the period January 01 to December 31, 2023. The study or research must also be carried out at academic institutions within OAS member states including those participating in the OAS Consortium Universities.

Applications for online programmes of study shall be prioritized.

Applications can be accessed at: