206 Nevisian eye care patients successfully treated through Telemedicine Clinic

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 03, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Two hundred and six Nevisians continue receiving care from the Nevis Eye Care Programme at the Alexandra Hospital, through a Telemedicine Clinic which was introduced to ensure that patients got essential eye care in spite of the travel challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is also the Minister of Health, made the disclosure at his recent monthly press conference which was held in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.“The eye care programme in Nevis is now world renowned. Doctors come here, specialists come here twice a year normally to deliver state-of-the-art eye care to the people of Nevis and the wider Federation because many from St. Kitts are now accessing eye care in Nevis.

