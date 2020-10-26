$24,778.89 CAGE St. Kitts & Nevis Mega Cash Jackpot hits St. Kitts!

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On Friday October 16th, 2020 CAGE “Caribbean Cash” Progressives recorded a Mega Cash Jackpot hit on St. Kitts. A total of $24,778.84 was won by a Lucky player at one of the agent locations, Computech Bar in St. Kitts.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner. This is the 12th MEGA CASH Jackpot won since the start of the year. CAGE St. Kitts & Nevis has paid out a total of $ 421,859.32ec in Progressive Jackpot prizes so far this year. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in our Progressives games. This figure does not include the numerous cash bonuses won during the daily running promotions.

