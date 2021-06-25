29 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 24 hours; active cases now stand at 324

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 24, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with twenty-nine (29) positive results within the last 24 hours.St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 455 as of Thursday 24th June, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 425 with 324 active cases, 98 recovered cases, and three deaths. 410 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 20, 112 negative results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 35,659 total doses administered representing 68.3 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 13, 111 persons have received their second dose amounting to 39.7 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.