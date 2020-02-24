3 Win with Pick 4

Basseterre, St. Kitts – February 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

There were not one, or two, but three lucky winners this week in Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 in St. Kitts & Nevis. The biggest prize of $27,154.00 went to Margie Williams of St. Kitts, while the other two winners were from Nevis where John Webbe and T. C. each collected $8,666.00.Being a winner in the Caribbean Lottery is nothing new for Ms. Williams, as she pocketed $20,000.00 in 2019 for correctly picking 9999 and before that, in 2018, she won $10,000.00. Although retired, she is still working because she likes her job. Her favourite game is the Pick 4 but she also plays the Pick 3, Lucky Pick “and sometimes the Super Lotto.”

Ms. Williams bought her tickets at Indo Caribe #1 & Indo Caribe #2 on Central Street, St. Kitts and collected her cheque on the day before her birthday. “I will buy myself a nice gift and save the rest of my winnings,”.