3 Win with Pick 4

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts – February 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

There were not one, or two, but three lucky winners this week in Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 in St. Kitts & Nevis. The biggest prize of $27,154.00 went to Margie Williams of St. Kitts, while the other two winners were from Nevis where John Webbe and T. C. each collected $8,666.00.Being a winner in the Caribbean Lottery is nothing new for Ms. Williams, as she pocketed $20,000.00 in 2019 for correctly picking 9999 and before that, in 2018, she won $10,000.00. Although retired, she is still working because she likes her job. Her favourite game is the Pick 4 but she also plays the Pick 3, Lucky Pick “and sometimes the Super Lotto.”

Ms. Williams bought her tickets at Indo Caribe #1 & Indo Caribe #2 on Central Street, St. Kitts and collected her cheque on the day before her birthday. “I will buy myself a nice gift and save the rest of my winnings,”.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X