33 additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 48 hours and 25 recoveries

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 03, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with thirty-three (33) positive results within the last 48 hours and 25 persons fully recovered.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 464 as of Saturday, July 03, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 490 with 257 active cases, 230 recovered cases and three deaths. 472 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 18 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 21, 102 negative results.