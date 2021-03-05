425 persons on Nevis vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first week

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 03, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

425 persons on Nevis have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as at March 03, 2021.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said he is heartened by the number of persons who made the decision to get vaccinated against the virus within the first week of the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme on the island.

“The early numbers are encouraging as we roll out our vaccination programme in Nevis. We urge our citizens and residents to go in to their closest health centre and get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Vaccination is the only proven way to return our island to some sense of normalcy,” he told the Department of Information on March 04, 2021.

