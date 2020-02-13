42nd Anniversary Observance

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board observed its 42nd Anniversary on Saturday February 1st, 2020. This significant milestone ushered in renewed focus on the eminent need for the Reform Agenda, a comprehensive overview of the present model with the appropriate legal framework that will support the sustainability of the fund for the next 30 years.

The month was officially launched with the Minister Broadcast by Minister with responsibility for Social Security, the Hon Vance Amory. In his broadcast, the Minister highlighted the importance of Social Security as well as announced the recent pension increase to Age, Invalidity and Survivors Pensioners, an increase of 1% to 5% in some cases.