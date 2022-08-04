50,000 registered to vote in SKN General Elections

t. Kitts and Nevis (WINN) – According to statistics provided by the Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey, 50,933 people of St. Kitts and Nevis are registered for the August 5 elections.

The voter turnout for the election has been a concern for those monitoring the situation. A low turnout is expected because of election fatigue stemming from the call of an election just two years after the last 2020 general elections held under the restrictions of COVID-19.

The last General Elections also showed the lowest turnout in the previous three elections for the Federation.

In 2010, 32,764 individuals were registered to vote, with 26,150 people turning out to vote, a 79.81 percent voter turnout.

In 2015, there were 42,185 registered voters, 30,455 of those voted, a 72.19 percent voter turnout.