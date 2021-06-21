51 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 48 hours

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 20 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Federation has reached a new mark in the COVID-19 pandemic as it crossed the 300 mark of confirmed cases over the last 48 hours.

As at the end of yesterday (June 19), the number of confirmed positive results of COVID-19 stood at 330 after health officials confirmed a total of 51 new cases over the last 48 hours.On the day before, there were 25 reported cases, as the overall number standing at 304 with 70 recoveries and one death.At the release of information yesterday, the Ministry of Health’s Situation Report showed that there were 26 confirmed cases within the last 24 hours, which took the overall number to 330.

According to the Situation Report, there are now 256 active and 73 of them have recovered from the virus.The outbreak is currently on St. Kitts, where the number of confirmed cases is 315, while 15 are on Nevis, with one being active.In order to combat the spread of the virus, the Government is currently campaigning for those people who are hesitant in taking the jab to do so.

