7 Domino League: Small Corner Bar win Best of the Rest championship back to back

Basseterre, St.Kitts, October 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Small Corner Bar Domino Club have for the second time in a row claimed the Best of the Rest competition championship title in the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.In a game played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project on Monday October 19, Small Corner Bar took the championship not on a silver platter as Sylvers Domino Club, the only of the fourteen teams that took part in the 25th edition of the league that featured three female players.

Last year Small Corner Bar had beaten former champions Unity Domino Club to win the Best of the Rest competition championship. At the quarter-finals stage where six teams took part, one was bound to sail into the finals and Sylvers received the bye to the finals being the team with the best results, while Small Corner Bar and Unstoppable Domino Club.

READ MORE>>