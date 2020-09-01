7 Domino League: Teams receive new uniforms, 2nd round starts Tuesday September 1

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 31, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Second round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League starts on Tuesday September 1, at the three venues that ware used in the first round.Schedule of play for the second round was released at a meeting held on Sunday August 30 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project between the Executive Committee of Constituency Number Seven Domino League, and team captains.

“New uniforms were also distributed to the teams during the meeting, and all players will be expected to be properly attired when taking part in all the games of the competition,” said President of the Executive Committee, Calvin Farrell. The President added: “As we are still in the new normal occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the uniforms have come with face masks branded with the names of the individual teams.

READ MORE>>