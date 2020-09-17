A hero lies in you, Prime Minister Harris says to the nation’s youth

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis remembers its five National Heroes today, September 16, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has sought to inspire the young generation to rise to the occasion, noting that by using their talents and creativity, they too can exhibit the same qualities worthy of the title of national hero.

“To our youth, who are in the spring of their lives, I say to you that a hero lies in you. It is your destiny as a citizen of this great land. But it is by no means automatic. It must be nurtured, nurtured with the values and traditions that we Kittitians and Nevisians hold dear,” Prime Minister Harris said when he delivered remarks at the annual National Heroes Day Observance Ceremony at the National Heroes Park.

