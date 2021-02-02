A new Chair for Housing and Shelter

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 1 2021 (SKNVIBES)

According to Mrs. Oureika Lennon-Petty, Planning Officer at NEMA, Mr. Valentine Lindsay has been appointed Chairman of the Housing and Shelter Sub-Committee of the National Disaster Plan, from January, 2021Mr. Lindsay, who replaces outgoing Chairman, Mr. Gene Knight, was nominated for the position by Minister of Human Settlement et al, Hon. Eugene Hamilton. He begins his tenure leading a committee that is critical to the national disaster response mechanism in extremely trying times, but says that he is ready for the challenges faced by the Federation in the current COVID19 timelines, based upon his past experiences and present will to serve country and community to the best of his capacity.

He is defined as a highly skilled individual, having obtained an M.B.A. in 2012 from University of Leicester, England; an Executive Diploma in Management in 2001 from UWI, Cave Hill; Passes in Law, Economics & Public Affairs in 1997 at St. Kitts Business College among other passes and distinctions.

READ MORE>>