A number of small businesses across the Federation benefit from the SBDC’s Customer Service Training

The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) within the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship held a Customer Service Training workshop for small business owners from across the Federation on February 22, 2023.

This workshop is one of several workshops planned for the remainder of the year that will benefit small and medium-sized businesses as the unit continues its mandate of strengthening small businesses across the Federation.At the event, Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Hon. Samal Duggins took the opportunity to encourage business owners to take advantage of the resources available to them.

“I am very impressed with the turnout this morning and very delighted to see all of you here, a wonderful cross-section of gender, age, and also geographical backgrounds as I see a number of faces I recognize from different areas around the country and I am happy to see that…I have always believed that small businesses are the engine to any society and it is persons like yourself. Barring what we hear about the TDC and Horsford’s and bigger companies, it is really persons like yourselves that drive the economy. When you earn a dollar, that dollar goes right back into the economy.