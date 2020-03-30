A State of Emergency is in effect in the FEDERATION of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, by virtue of the powers of Section 19 of the Constitution, on Friday, March 27th, 2020, signed a Proclamation declaring a State of Emergency for St. Kitts and Nevis, which went into effect on Saturday, March 28th at 7:00pm and will be in place for 14 days.

Under this State of Emergency, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is subject to the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020, and under Regulation 7, Shelter in Place, the following rules apply:

1. All persons shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family. You are only allowed to be away from your home if :

a. You are considered to be an essential worker, i.e. your presence is needed to maintain essential services, such as electricity, water and other utilities, security forces, broadcast TV and radio – so that residents can continue receiving news and information – and mobile telephone communications, just to name a few (the complete list detailing those who qualify as essential workers is contained in Section 7, Subsection 2a) to 2o).