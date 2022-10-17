A thank you note

Craig Tuckett B.Sc LLB EMBA LEC: Bachelors of Science in Agribusiness Management; Bachelors of Law; Executive Masters of Business; Legal Certificate of Education from the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS)

I will also be called to the Bar in St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago .It was a journey of strong faith and trust in ALMIGHTY GOD, hardwork, commitment, dedication and getting out of my own way.

I always remember what our former Premier, Ambassador and great legal mind, the late His Excellency Sir Lee L Moore KCMG LLB LLM JP once told me. It has always been my guiding light and North Star. He said, “Master Tuckett, don’t worry with them who say, there are too much lawyers. There is always room for a Good Lawyer!!!”

I must give thanks to ALMIGHTY GOD and my HEAVENLY FATHER for all HIS Mercies and Blessings HE continually bestow upon me!