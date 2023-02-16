kn_flag

Acting PM condemns shooting incident at Primary School

ACTING PRIME MINISTER and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has strongly condemned yesterday’s (Feb. 14) shooting incident at the Irish Town Primary School that left a 51-year-old security guard dead and students traumatized.

According to reports, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the premises of the learning institution while students were in the vicinity, striking and killing Lime Kiln resident Dahlia Hanley.

In a strongly worded message today, the Education Minister reminded that schools should be a safe space for all to operate, pointing out that “the Ministry of Education views this violent act as a direct attack on the education fraternity and the wider school community”.

Hanley described the incident as a “shocking, senseless act” which showed that there is a continued disregard for human lives resulting in the death of the security officer.

