Additional safety measures implemented at HMP

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 17 2021(SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING the confirmation of nine COVID-19 cases among inmates, management of Her Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre have implemented additional measures to combat the spread of the virus.

As this publication been reporting, last week prison authorities had confirmed one case among inmates after two staff members had tested positive and, by Monday (June 14) that number had risen rose by eight.Now it has prompted additional measures to combat the spread, such as further testing and sanitisation methods.In a media statement, the Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James, explained that the management of Her Majesty’s Prison moved swiftly to implement measures to protect the health of personnel and residents after members of staff and inmates tested positive for the virus.

The prison recorded its first confirmed case on June 10, after the return of a resident’s test result. That inmate reportedly complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the JNF Hospital where his samples tested positive.According to James, on the following day, the test results for two members of staff were positive as well.

READ MORE>>