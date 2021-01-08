Additional traffic lights in Basseterre to improve road and pedestrian safety

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 6, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced on Monday, January 5, 2021, that it has commenced installing traffic lights to Downtown Basseterre as a means of improving road and pedestrian safety and bettering the flow of traffic in general. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Posts and Urban Development, Daryll Lloyd, said during an exclusive interview with SKNIS on January 6 that “this project is intended to provide better road signs for pedestrians and drivers so that we can have safety in the road.”

He also said the Ministry has “already done the groundwork of disseminating information to businesses and residents in the area so that people would know what is happening,” in relation to the federally funded project, which started on January 5.

The Public Works Department has identified several areas where these new traffic lights will be installed. These areas are the junction of Wellington Road and Dickerson Street, the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road.

Also, four areas along the Bay Road have been identified. These areas are Port Zante West Roundabout, Port Zante East Roundabout, at the bottom of Sand Down Road, and the intersection in Bird Rock Road.The project is expected to be completed at the end of March 2021. The contractor for the project is Synergy Engineering Ltd.