Address by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, at the Observance of National Heroes Day –September 16th, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As Prepared For Delivery

My fellow citizens and residents of our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis, it is with an enduring sense of honour and duty that I address you as Prime Minister, but equally with an overwhelming sense of pride, as a citizen of this great land of beauty, a Country where peace abounds.

In three days, we will join together as our Nation celebrates thirty-seven years as an independent country. It is therefore indeed fitting, that we today celebrate National Heroes Day. I say this because it is on the “strength of will and love” of these and our unsung heroes that we not only achieved that most sacred right of self-determination, but have built our land of St. Kitts and Nevis into the shining example of prosperity, freedom and democracy that we enjoy today. We celebrate today, a day set aside to commemorate the noble, patriotic, and selfless contributions of our great forebears. We celebrate them with a deep and reverent honour, sober in the knowledge and conscious comprehension, that without their strength and resilience; their ingenuity and sacrifices individually and collectively, there would be no we today …children standing free.

