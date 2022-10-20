Address by the Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Opening Ceremony of the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority, Little Bay, Montserrat, 19th October 2022

Thank you Mr. Chairman,

I am grateful for you for affording me the opportunity to stand before you today in my capacity as head of government of St. Kitts and Nevis after the historic victory of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party at the polls on August 5, 2022.

I am equally grateful to you and the government and people of Montserrat for the warm hospitality extended to me and the members of my delegation. We look forward to experiencing more of cultural offerings should time permit us to do so.

Mr. Chairman,

It is indeed an honour for me to address this august body of leaders, who all share a strong commitment to regional integration, be it on the economic, social, or environment development fronts. Our regional integration is not only robust, but deep in substance, and wide in scope, touching all the pillars of sustainable development. It is firmly rooted in the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the level of the United Nations.