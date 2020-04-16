Address (No. 5) to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the State of Emergency Wednesday, 15th April 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 15 2020 (SKNVIBES)

I want to remind you that there is a State of Emergency in force in St. Kitts and Nevis. This State of Emergency goes until 18th April and was necessary because of the threat of COVID-19, this infectious disease which has taken effect on a pandemic scale throughout the world and which now threatens the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Yesterday, Tuesday, 14th April, St. Kitts and Nevis recorded two (2) additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases of this dreaded disease to fourteen (14) since the first case was reported here on Wednesday, 25th March. All fourteen are under strict isolation. Additionally, some 111 persons have been quarantined at home. While 234 persons have been tested, 187 have had negative results and the results of 33 persons are still pending.

