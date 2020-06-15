Address (No. 9) to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the 9th ed. of Regulations under the State of Emergency Friday, 12th June 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

I am pleased to address you following my Team Unity Government’s impressive victory at the polls on Friday, June 5th, 2020 and to thank you for your confidence in choosing Team Unity to pilot the ship of state for another five years. Of course, we are still faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, and our all-of-society response to COVID-19 must therefore continue if we are to manage this global health crisis effectively.

Tomorrow, new Regulations come into force in our continuing fight against COVID-19. The current Regulations No. 19 under the Emergency Powers Act come to an end on Saturday, 13th June. Furthermore, Regulations for the next two weeks, from Saturday, 13th June to Saturday, 27th June, will be published under SR&O No. 25 of 2020.We continue to make good progress in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and I thank each and every citizen and resident for adhering to the health and safety measures and protocols that have been implemented to protect the health of all of us.