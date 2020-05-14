Address to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the Dissolution of Parliament Broadcast Date: Wednesday, 13th May 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 14 2020(SKNVIBES)
My Fellow Citizens and Residents:
It was on February 18, 2015 that the mantle of leadership of our beloved Country fell on my shoulders when I was sworn in as the third Prime Minister of our nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the able assistance of my colleagues, I have endeavoured to wear that mantle with commitment, distinction and humility.My Cabinet Colleagues and I have dedicated ourselves to the task of delivering a better quality of life to all of our citizens and residents. We believe that we have been successful in great measure.