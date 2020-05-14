Address to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the Dissolution of Parliament Broadcast Date: Wednesday, 13th May 2020

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 14 2020(SKNVIBES)

My Fellow Citizens and Residents:

It was on February 18, 2015 that the mantle of leadership of our beloved Country fell on my shoulders when I was sworn in as the third Prime Minister of our nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the able assistance of my colleagues, I have endeavoured to wear that mantle with commitment, distinction and humility.My Cabinet Colleagues and I have dedicated ourselves to the task of delivering a better quality of life to all of our citizens and residents. We believe that we have been successful in great measure.

We are proud of the manner in which we restored our Country’s good name, which was sullied before we came to office. The Country had experienced a long and extended period of indebtedness and we had been subjected to an administration that had no regard for the rule of law.

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X