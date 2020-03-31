Address to the Nation by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on the State of Emergency Monday, March 30, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Last Saturday in an effort to further protect and keep you safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, His Excellency the Governor General proclaimed a State of Emergency in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Under the Emergency Powers Act, my Government instituted Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, SR&O No 7 of 2020.

These Regulations were necessary to slow the transmission of the virus from one person to another, including reducing secondary infections among close contacts and health care workers. As we interrupt human to human transmission we can be more effective in identifying, isolating and caring for patients. The sooner treatment can start the better for all of us.

Despite a clear statement that all citizens must stay at home except in certain very limited situations, the Police High Command has reported that many persons have chosen to disobey these regulations. Irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated. Offenders will be promptly arrested and charged.

