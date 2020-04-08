Address to the Nation by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris on the State of Emergency Tuesday, 7th April 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 7 2020 (SKNVIBES)

At the time, St. Kitts and Nevis had had two (2) confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, in order to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, my Government had published Regulations to restrict persons from coming into contact with each other except in very special circumstances.

Yesterday, Monday, 6th April, the Cabinet of Ministers was informed that eleven (11) persons have been tested positive in St. Kitts and Nevis. The advice that we have had from our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, is that there is no known cure. However, we can control the spread of the virus and protect our people if we were to continue our strategy to practise social distancing and follow all health guidelines for the foreseeable future.

