Address to the Nation by Senior Minister and Minister with Responsibility for Social Security, The Hon. Vance Amory Thursday, April 2, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

I have been made aware that there is an organized disinformation campaign being waged against the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board – and by extension against the people of St. Kitts and Nevis – by illicit actors on social media.Their apparent aim is to sow public confusion and social unrest, and to also endanger the health of our people during this global pandemic by seeking to encourage a crowd to assemble in front of the Social Security building tomorrow, Friday, April 3rd, 2020 from 8:00am.

Let me make it abundantly clear and categorically state that there is no need for anyone to go to the Social Security building tomorrow, Friday, April 3rd, or at any other time to receive their payments until the Social Security Board makes a statement in relation to when it would be ready to disburse those funds.