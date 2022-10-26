Advancement in the delivery of healthcare services high on the agenda of The St. Kitts & Nevis Government

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (October 25) outlined its vision of a new and better way for the delivery of healthcare in the Federation, starting with the significant improvement in the services available at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, the main medical facility in the Federation.

“The public outcry on the unacceptable state of affairs in healthcare, in general, and particularly at the main hospital, will no longer fall on deaf ears. Our Labour Government is listening and has an excellent plan for providing good, affordable, and accessible healthcare services for our people,” said the Governor General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella Liburd JP as she delivered the Throne Speech at the opening of the new Session of the National Assembly.