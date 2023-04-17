Advisory Mission on Regulatory Infrastructure for Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security (RISS).

The Right Honourable, Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, the Minister with oversight for the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, had the privilege to formally launch and endorse the Regulatory Infrastructure for Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security (RISS) Advisory Mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to St. Kitts and Nevis.

This occasion took place at the Ministry of Agriculture Conference Room, La Guerite from 03rd

April – 06th April 2023. Participants were drawn from the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force, Customs and Excise Department, Ross University, The Biometric Unit Ministry of Health, St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, and many other Stakeholders.