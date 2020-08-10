Affected students to sit CAPE/CSEC Exams this week

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 9 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PERMANENT SECRETARY in the Ministry of Education on St. Kitts, Vincent Hodge announced that those students who missed their CSEC and CAPE exams due to the passage of Tropical Cyclone Isaias would be able to do so during this week.

During yesterday’s (Aug. 8) NEOC Media Brief, PS Hodge announced that officials at the Caribbean Examination Council agreed that the affected students would now have to sit those exams on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“…we had to write to CXC to ask that the students be allowed to sit these examinations as against waiting until next year, which was actually the option CXC wanted to put forward. I’m happy to report that CXC has agreed to reschedule these exams for the 11th and 12th of August,” PS Hodge disclosed.