After five years, Team Unity movement remains strong, says Prime Minister Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 24, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration is currently observing its fifth year anniversary in office as a strong and united movement, committed to the advancement of the lives of citizens and residents, as well as to the overall development of St. Kitts and Nevis.This was stated by Prime Minister Harris on Sunday, February 23, as he addressed the congregation of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Charlestown, Nevis, where Cabinet members and other senior government officials attended a thanksgiving service held as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations.

“Over the last five years, we have faced our share of challenges and difficulties, and we are standing today strong as a team committed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the honourable prime minister said to the congregation that also consisted of residents of St. Kitts who journeyed to Nevis to be part of the special service.Prime Minister Harris further stated that along with the strength and support of the people whom they serve, what holds the Team Unity movement together is its shared belief and faith in God and the power of prayer.

He added, “At each Cabinet setting, we ensure that every member of the Cabinet, by rotation, gets the opportunity to invoke God and to bless the efforts of our administration on behalf of the people.”Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris also thanked God for the opportunity to be able to serve as the third prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and noted that, “I want to leave behind a legacy of having given every waking moment in furtherance of the agenda of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and to leave the Federation a better place than I had inherited it.”

The honourable prime minister used the occasion to reiterate that this new cohesive approach to governance, which was ushered in five years ago, has translated to a significant improvement in the relationship between the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government.

“We have heard it from the leaders themselves that in the short of five years, we have succeeded in putting that relationship at the strongest point it ever has been and we have been able to do in the short of five years so much more for the people of Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration than any other Federal Government before us,” Dr. Harris stated.