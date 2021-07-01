AG Byron defends the integrity of the National Taskforce and the country’s COVID-19 response

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Attorney General and Chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council, the Honourable Vincent Byron, has publicly defended the integrity of the National COVID-19 Task Force and all officials working to protect the nation from the deadly disease against the baseless claims of incompetence peddled by members of the Opposition.The Attorney General lauded the efforts of local health officials who began putting the necessary measures in place in St. Kitts and Nevis months before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 situation a pandemic in March of 2020.

At Monday’s (June 28) Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly where a Resolution was passed to extend the State of Emergency for a period of six months, Opposition MPs sought to question the national response to the pandemic. This was quickly refuted by the learned Attorney General.”I take umbrage Mr. Speaker of the work of the National Task Force in this country because they have done an excellent job in the management of the COVID response and everybody in this country knows.

