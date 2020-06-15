Agri Dept. working on food security drive

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PLANS are afoot by the Department of Agriculture to ensure that food remains on the shelves in St. Kitts and Nevis during the hurricane season.

Speaking on WINN FM’s “Voices” programme recently, Director of Agriculture Melvin James explained that during this period of the year, there were always cutbacks in the levels of cultivation.This time, however, they are undertaking the opposite to ensure that food is there for people in event that the island is hit with the proverbial ‘double whammy’ .

“…coming out of COVID, we did not want a situation where the boats with the foods stopped coming. I hate to say it this way but it’s the boat that feeds us, because 80 percent of what we consume, including what we produce, seems to come from overseas,” James noted.It was during the various lockdown periods that shelves in the Federation ran low on food – forcing port officials to work around the clock to ensure that boats with food.